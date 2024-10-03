Huge hand-dug tunnel encampment discovered by Calgary police

A large hand-dug underground encampment was discovered by Calgary Police in the wooded area near the 3200 block of 25 Avenue SE.

The tunnel’s entrance was located on a steep, brush-covered slope. Inside was a fully functioning shelter structure about six feet tall and 10 by seven feet wide.

No one was found inside the encampment at the time of the discovery nor in the weeks after its discovery. However, the police did find a handmade taser inside the shelter.

The Emergency Management and Community Safety (EMCS) Vulnerable Persons Team assessed the site, removing debris from the entrance and ensuring no one was inside.

Excavation of the encampment began on September 26, 2024, and lasted three days.

“Public safety for all Calgarians is our priority. This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it but for the surrounding community,” said Kristian Thorpe, Calgary Police Service District community engagement response team sergeant.

Calgary police noted in the news release regarding the encampment that they try to balance safety with empathy when approaching situations like these, where people are experiencing homelessness.

“Camping on public land is against the City’s bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessness, we balance compassion with their safety and the safety of the community,” said Sue Wall, community standards inspector.

“Our teams work with community partners like the Drop-In Centre and Alpha House to provide services to individuals who are in need, and work to establish relationships and connect them to a variety of social supports and offers of help, if they are willing,” she continued.