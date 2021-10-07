Forget witches, ghosts, and superhero costumes this Halloween. Why not go for something a little more topical?

There are a number of things that Calgary is known for, so how about trying to turn one of them into a unique costume idea this Halloween?

From the giant blue ring and Peace Bridge to a sexy mayor to a beloved beverage, there are some things that just scream “YYC!” and you’re sure to be the talk of the Halloween party if you put in that little extra effort to create a one-of-a-kind Calgary ensemble.

Here are nine Calgary-themed costume ideas for this Halloween.

Calgary Tower

While it may not be one of the tallest towers in the world, the Calgary Tower is an integral part of the city skyline. Pay tribute to the recognizable landmark this Halloween, even if you’re not quite 191 metres tall.

Flaming C or Blasty

Rep our favourite hockey team this month by dressing up as a “Flaming C” or cult-classic “Blasty.” The fire-breathing horse head logo was part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro jersey series this season, and Blasty deserves a shout-out. Or, if you’re more into dogs, the Flames’ mascot, Harvey the Hound, is a solid choice too.

Mayor Nenshi

As Hallowe’en approaches, I’d like to remind you that “sexy mayor” is not an appropriate costume choice. (Results may vary in other cities) — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 27, 2014

Current Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is on his way out of office this month after nearly 12 years, so what better time to pay homage to the beloved city leader than by dressing up like him this Halloween? Nenshi himself advises against a “sexy mayor” costume though…

Mountains

While we (sadly) don’t have any mountains that are actually in the city, when the rest of the world thinks of Calgary, it seems to be synonymous with Banff and the Rocky Mountains. Show your love for one of Alberta’s most popular spots by dressing up as a mountain this Halloween.

The giant blue ring or Peace Bridge

There is plenty of stunning public art in YYC, but some of it is more controversial than others. Start a debate this October by dressing up as the Peace Bridge or the giant blue ring (aka the “Travelling Light” sculpture) — bonus points if you include a price tag on your costumes that shows the cost of these structures.

Cowboy/girl

Calgary is both famous and infamous for its annual Stampede, so why not play into the stereotype by dressing up as a cowboy or -girl this Halloween?

The sun

YYC is the sunniest city in Canada, and we could all use a little more brightness in our days lately anyway, so craft a sun costume and light up the city this Halloween.

Work from home

This one is easy: simply keep on whatever you wore for work that day. We’re all WFH pros by now, and who hasn’t paired sweatpants with a dress shirt or blouse over the past year and a half? This might just be the most comfortable Halloween costume you ever wear.

Beer

Calgary is home to more than 50 breweries, distilleries, and cideries — and that number keeps growing. Put together a beer ensemble, and you’ll be the most popular person at the Halloween party.