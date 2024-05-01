Oilers star has seen hilarious "Shaq Hyman" skits and loves them

Edmonton Oilers fans are quickly embracing the nickname “Shaq Hyman” for their beloved 54-goal scorer.

This nickname came to light for all hockey fans earlier this year, when Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said they gave the name to Zach Hyman during his time in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies for his ability to get into the blue paint. It is a reference to NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal, who was known for his dominance around the rim during his Hall-of-Fame career.

Shaq, who now works for TNT, has gotten to know the NHL on TNT panel and recently made an appearance on a “Shaq Hyman” segment. This quickly blew up on social media, as seeing him imitate Hyman while screening Henrik Lundqvist was an absolutely hilarious sight.

Shaq 🤝 Hyman Hard In The Paint pic.twitter.com/n960Q23tDe — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 27, 2024

Last night, Shaq made yet another appearance, this time attempting to skate. It was a bit of a struggle for the 7-foot-1 legend, who, instead of having skates on, had two mini skateboards strapped onto his feet.

SHAQ HYMAN IS BACK IN THE @NHL_on_TNT STUDIO ON "SKATES" 😭 pic.twitter.com/uXnk5K8TRz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 1, 2024

“I’m a huge Shaq fan,” Hyman said with a grin at today’s morning skate. “Obviously an incredible basketball player, and an incredible panellist on TNT. Sometimes the basketball games are even more fun when he and Charles [Barkley] are going at it. He brings a whole other element to the NBA. It’s cool to see him on the NHL set pretending to be Shaq Hyman. Never thought in my life people would be calling him Shaq Hyman, so it’s pretty funny.”

When asked if he’d be willing to give Shaq skating lessons, Hyman quickly responded, “Absolutely. For free!”

Hyman’s regular season dominance has carried into the playoffs as he sits with six goals and seven points through four games. Thanks in large part to his play, the Oilers have a 3-1 series lead over the LA Kings and will have a chance to advance to the second round tonight if they can pick up a win on home ice.