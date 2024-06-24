Grizzly bears around Moraine Lake force bear warning

A bear warning has been issued for one of Alberta’s most popular lakes due to grizzly bears spotted roaming around the area.

Parks Canada issued the bear warning for Moraine Lake on June 20 for Moraine Lake Parking Lot, Day Use Area and Lakeside Trail, Consolation Lakes Trail, and area due to grizzly bears in the area.

The warning added that special caution is recommended while travelling in the area and to travel in groups, make noise while hiking, keep all pets on a leash, carry bear spray and know how to use it, and maintain a safe distance between you and any bear.

A clip posted to Reddit last week showed a grizzly bear reportedly around the parking lot of Moraine Lake.

If you spot a bear while in Banff National Park, you are asked to report it to Banff dispatch at 403-762-1470.