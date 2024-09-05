NewsPets & Animals

Alberta grizzly bear behind recent attack involved in fatal mauling in 2021

Laine Mitchell
Sep 5 2024, 12:50 am
Dennis W Donohue/Shutterstock

RCMP say a grizzly bear that was behind an attack that seriously injured one person over the Labour Day long weekend was also involved in a fatal attack back in 2021.

Mounties say on September 1, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) received a report from the RCMP regarding an individual who was attacked by a female grizzly bear with sub-adult bears near the hamlet of Madden. The individual, who was in a forested area at the time, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, FWES determined through DNA samples that the bear was also responsible for a fatal attack that occurred in 2021 near the village of Waiparous.

Fish and wildlife officers are actively working to locate the bear, including setting numerous traps and deploying low-flying aircraft. Residents may also notice an increased presence of fish and wildlife officers patrolling in the area.

Albertans are urged to report any sightings of a female grizzly bear with sub-adult bears in the Madden area, specifically between Lochend Road and Highway 22, to the Report-A-Poacher hotline at 1-800-642-3200.

Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services also encourages residents and visitors to the area to exercise caution when outdoors, including carrying deterrents such as noisemakers and bear spray. For more information on bear safety, visit the BearSmart page on Alberta.ca.

“Albertans living in the Madden area are urged to remain vigilant,” the release added.

