A visual conceptualization of what the area may look like. (RioCan)

The approval of a sale of a plot of land to major developer RioCan could kick off a plan to redevelop an area in south Calgary at Glenmore Landing.

Earlier this week, a City of Calgary committee green-lit a decision to sell the space around a shopping plaza, which is located at 90th Avenue and 14th Street SW.

RioCan already owns the shopping plaza itself but it wants the 5.48 acres of land around it to fully redevelop the area into what it called a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use community.

What does that look like?

Early renderings and proposals show six residential towers, retail space, and an outdoor community area.

There’s been a lot of opposition to the sale of the land itself — because it’s directly tied to the redevelopment of the area — within the community and advocacy groups.

“As Calgary densifies, the importance of public spaces and park lands must be protected,” Lesley Farrar with Communities for the Preservation of Glenmore Landing told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“The impact on wildlife, the impact on biodiversity, the impact on Calgarians’ mental health as we go out to enjoy ourselves to socialize with our neighbours to play pickleball, to play tennis, will be significantly impacted by this construction.”

RioCan’s plan to redevelop the area is long-term and will be done in a phased approach, according to its application.

It could take years for it to be completed.

Farrar, along with others, have expressed their concern over the impact this could have on traffic in and around the area over that time.

“I think it’s time that Council starts listening to its residents,” Ward 13 Councillour Dan McLean said.

“99% of residents are opposed to the sale.”

If the redevelopment plan goes through, the towers could house more than 2,500 residents and provide housing for Calgarians as the city’s population continues to grow.

The site itself could also become a transit-oriented development site as plans account for it focusing on a place where people can live, shop, and work.

It will also be within 600 metres of a transit station and mixes commercial and residential-use structures.

“We’re not against densification,” Farrar said. “What we are against is it at this specific site.”