The death of a giraffe at the Calgary Zoo was "a tragic accident"

We are learning more about the sad passing of a giraffe at the Calgary Zoo earlier this month, as zoo representatives confirm it was “a tragic accident.”

The zoo says the giraffe passed away very early on Friday, May 12 before staff were present. The zoo’s Animal Care, Health and Welfare staff say it looks like the giraffe, Emara, caught one of her horns on a cable surrounding the African Savannah Yard. They believe that led to her falling against the fence and breaking her neck.

A complete necropsy revealed Emara died quickly, which the zoo says is “a small comfort for the staff and volunteers that loved and cared for her to know she did not suffer.”

Dr. Doug Whiteside, interim associate director of Animal Health & Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, says Emara had no health problems before she passed.

“At 12 years old, Emara was in the prime of her life and had been in excellent health prior to this, so her unexpected departure is being felt deeply by all of us.”

The zoo says that even though Emara’s death appears to be an isolated accident, it is going to look over the African Savannah Yard fence set up to see if any changes should be made to improve the safety of the animals.

Emara has been part of the Calgary Zoo since she came from the San Diego Zoo in 2016. Zoo staff are closely monitoring the remaining giraffes, Nabo and Moshi, who seem to be doing well.