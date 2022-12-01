10 Calgary condos available for under $140K (PHOTOS)
Dec 1 2022, 6:43 pm
It is getting very pricey to buy a house in Calgary, but the condos have remained a strong option for potential buyers because of all the affordable options.
If you are looking for something a bit more reasonable, here are the best Calgary condos for under $140,000.
103, 4328 4th Street NW | $60,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom
403, 116 3rd Avenue SE | $90,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom
106, 1820 9th Street SW | $119,000
- One bedroom
- One Bathroom
3307, 1620 70th Street SE | $127,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
104, 2010 11th Avenue SW | $127,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
2308, 221 6th Avenue SE | $134,900
- Zero bedrooms
- One bathroom
206, 4512 75th Street NW |$135,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom
207, 335 Garry Crescent NE | $135,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom
33, 2511 38th Street NE | $135,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
103, 1027 12th Avenue SW | $135,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom