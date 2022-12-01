Real EstateCalgary Homes

10 Calgary condos available for under $140K (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Dec 1 2022, 6:43 pm
10 Calgary condos available for under $140K (PHOTOS)
kurhan/shutterstock

It is getting very pricey to buy a house in Calgary, but the condos have remained a strong option for potential buyers because of all the affordable options.

If you are looking for something a bit more reasonable, here are the best Calgary condos for under $140,000.

103, 4328 4th Street NW | $60,000

Calgary condo

CIR Realty

Calgary condo

CIR Realty

Calgary Condos

CIR Realty

Calgary Condos

CIR Realty

Condos Calgary

CIR Realty

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom

403, 116 3rd Avenue SE | $90,000

Calgary condos

First Place Realty

Calgary condos

First Place Realty

Calgary condos

First Place Realty

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom

106, 1820 9th Street SW | $119,000

Calgary condo

Bode

Calgary condo

Bobe

Calgary condo

Bode

Calgary condo

Bode

  • One bedroom
  • One Bathroom

3307, 1620 70th Street SE | $127,000

Calgary condos

Frame Realty Group

Calgary condos

Frame Realty Group

Calgary condo

Frame Realty Group

Calgary condo

Frame Realty Group

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

104, 2010 11th Avenue SW | $127,000

Calgary condo

Charles Real Estate

Calgary condo

Charles Real Estate

Calgary condo

Charles Real Estate

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

2308, 221 6th Avenue SE | $134,900

Calgary condos

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Calgary condos

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Calgary condos

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

  • Zero bedrooms
  • One bathroom

206, 4512 75th Street NW |$135,000

Calgary condos

Real Broker

Calgary condo

Real Broker

Calgary condos

Real Broker

Calgary condo

Real Broker

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom

207, 335 Garry Crescent NE | $135,000

Calgary condo

CIR Realty

Calgary condos

CIR Realty

Calgary condo

CIR Realty

Calgary condos

CIR Realty

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom

33, 2511 38th Street NE | $135,000

Calgary condos

The Real Estate Company

Calgary condos

The Real Estate Company

CAlgary condos

The Real Estate Company

Calgary condos

The Real Estate Company

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

103, 1027 12th Avenue SW | $135,000

Calgary condos

RE/MAX

Calgary condos

RE/MAX

Calgary condos

RE/MAX

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.