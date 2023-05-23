Dave Nonis joins Flames front office as team makes Conroy news official

Craig Conroy is the Calgary Flames’ new general manager and it appears Dave Nonis will be his right-hand man.

After days of speculation, the Flames have officially made Conroy the eighth general manager in franchise history.

Nonis has been hired as senior vice president of hockey operations and assistant GM, and will report directly to Conroy.

“I’m excited to join the management group in Calgary and assist in building a Stanley Cup winning team here,” said Nonis.

“We understood that this process would afford us the opportunity to identify a broad range of strong candidates,” said Flames president of hockey operations Don Maloney. “David’s experience is extensive, having performed the role of a General Manager in the past. Given the complex nature of the business and the decisions required to be made in this area, we believe David will be a valuable addition in assisting Craig and our hockey operations team. We are excited to welcome David to Calgary and our Flames family.”

On top of these big changes for the Flames, it has also been speculated that Jarome Iginla will be given a role in management at some point in the future.

Nonis last served as the assistant GM for the Anaheim Ducks, before being fired in February of 2022.

Long before his role with the Ducks, the 56-year-old served as the GM of the Vancouver Canucks from 2004 to 2008. During that span, his most notable move was acquiring goaltender Roberto Luongo from the Florida Panthers.

After a brief stint as a senior advisor for the Ducks, Nonis then went on to become senior vice-president and director of hockey operations for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, a role which he held until being named the team’s GM in 2013. His time as GM of the Leafs was short-lived, however, as he was fired in 2015 after two disappointing seasons.

After rebuilding their front office, the next big task for the Flames will be finding a new next head coach to replace the departed Darryl Sutter.

Former Flames forward Alex Tanguay is reportedly one of the candidates the team is considering. The 43-year-old has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings and spent the two seasons prior to that as an assistant coach with the Iowa Wild in the AHL.

Other reported candidates include: Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love, Flames assistant coaches Ryan Huska and Kirk Muller, and former Canucks head coach Travis Green.