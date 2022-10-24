Genie Bouchard playing in Calgary tennis tournament next month

Genie’s coming to Calgary.

The Calgary National Bank Challenger pro tennis tournament just got a shot of star power, as Genie Bouchard has confirmed she will attend the tournament.

Consisting of women’s and men’s tournaments, the Calgary National Bank Challenger is taking place November 6 to 13 at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Calgary National Bank Challenger,” Bouchard said in a media release. “I always enjoy playing at home in front of my Canadian tennis fans. I heard a lot of great things about the Calgary event, and I am looking forward to having a strong finish to my year.”

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist was once ranked as high as No. 5 in the world, but her ranking has fallen off considerably in recent years. Bouchard is still one of the most famous tennis players in the world, however, as evidenced by the Montreal native’s 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

Bouchard is in the midst of a comeback. She missed more than a calendar year of tennis due to a shoulder injury, returning to competitive tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in West Vancouver in August after 17 months off.

Another player to keep an eye on is former No. 12 ranked Sabine Lisicki of Germany, who will also be competing in Calgary.

On the men’s side, all eyes will be on Canadian Vasek Pospisil. The Vernon, BC, native is currently ranked 123rd on the ATP Tour.

“We are very excited to have world-class talent like Eugenie Bouchard, Vasek Pospisil and Sabine Lisicki, as well as emerging talent like Canada’s Gabriel Diallo, Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek and France’s Harold Mayot, playing in this year’s event”, said Danny Da Costa, tournament director for the Calgary National Bank Challenger.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of the best up-and-coming and established stars right here in Calgary.”