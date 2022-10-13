Vasek Pospisil is coming to Calgary.

The Canadian tennis star will play in the Calgary National Bank Challenger at the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre from November 6 to 13.

Pospisil has been ranked as high as No. 25 in the world in singles, and No. 4 in doubles, and is currently slotted No. 122 in the world on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour. He’s previously bested top tennis talents Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Richard Gasquet and has appeared in the finals of three ATP Tour events.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming back to Calgary for the National Bank Challenger,” Pospisil, the third-ranked Canadian on tour behind Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, said in a release.

“Danny (Da Costa) and his team have done an incredible job bringing top-tier tennis to Calgary and creating a world-class event for the spectators and players. I will try to keep building on my recent momentum and end the year strong as I head into the 2023 season. It will be a great challenge as this event always attracts strong talent from around the world.”

The Calgary National Bank Challenger, which announced its return in February, is the largest indoor professional tennis event in Canada.

Pospisil will host an autograph signing at the event.

“We are thrilled to have Vasek Pospisil return for the second time at Calgary National Bank Challenger,” Da Costa, tournament director of the Challenger, said. “It’s a testament to the event we are running to attract world-class players like Vasek, Nishikori and Lisicki to our event, and we hope to continue to make the Calgary National Bank Challenger a must-attend event for both the players and our fans in Calgary.”

Pospisil is the third major tennis star to confirm an appearance in the tournament, joining 2014 US Open singles finalist and former No. 4 Kei Nishikori of Japan and 2013 Wimbledon singles finalist and former No. 12 Sabine Lisicki of Germany.