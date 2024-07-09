Fill up ASAP: Gas prices set to jump in Alberta today

If you thought the price of gas was already outrageous, you may want to fill it up before it gets even worse, because prices are set to increase across Alberta today.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline is set to increase by six cents in both of Alberta’s major cities.

In Calgary, the cost of regular gasoline will jump from $1.48 per litre to $1.54 today, while premium gasoline will rise from $1.72 to $1.79 per litre.

The price of diesel will also slightly increase in Calgary today, climbing one cent from yesterday to $1.54 per litre.

In Edmonton, regular gasoline will rise to $1.49 per litre, up six cents from yesterday’s $1.43. Premium gas will increase from $1.69 to $1.74 per litre.

Unlike Calgary, diesel prices in Alberta’s capital city will fall slightly today, from $1.63 to $1.61 per litre.

So, be sure to call your friends and family and tell them to fill up as soon as possible! With so much to see and do in Alberta during the summer, we’d like to save as much cash as we can!