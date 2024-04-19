NewsUrbanized

Weekend relief: Gas prices set to drop tomorrow in Calgary and Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Apr 19 2024, 4:50 pm
If you’ve been holding off on filling up your gas tank, Saturday may be your lucky break, as gas prices are slated to go down in both of Alberta’s major cities.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular and premium gasoline will drop by four cents in Calgary and Edmonton tomorrow, and diesel will dip by two cents.

In Calgary, the price of regular gasoline will decrease from $1.62 per litre to $1.58, and premium gasoline will fall to $1.82 per litre. The cost of diesel is expected to decline by two cents today and two cents tomorrow, to $1.62 per litre.

Regular gas in Edmonton will dip from $1.60 per litre to $1.56 per litre, and premium will fall to $1.78 per litre. The price of diesel will also come down tomorrow from $1.62 per litre to $1.60.

We’re glad to see a little weekend relief after gas prices rose earlier this week.

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible ahead of the weekend!

