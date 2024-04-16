Fill up today: Gas prices set to rise tomorrow in Alberta

If you’ve been considering filling up your car’s gas tank, today is probably the day to do it, as prices are set to increase tomorrow in Calgary and Edmonton.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular and premium gasoline will rise by four cents per litre in both of Alberta’s major cities on Wednesday.

In Calgary, the price of regular gas will increase from $1.58 per litre to $1.62 per litre, while premium gas will rise from $1.82 to $1.86 per litre.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gasoline will increase from $1.56 to $1.60 per litre, while premium will increase from $1.78 to $1.82 per litre.

While we’re not happy to see the hike at the pumps, things could always be worse. Gas Wizard predicts a slight gas price increase for our friends to the west in Vancouver today to $2.13 per litre. Yikes.

So call your friends and family and let them know! With everything costing so much these days, we can sure use the extra cash in our wallets!