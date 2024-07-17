Fill up soon: Gas prices set to rise in Alberta tomorrow

If you thought gas prices were already outrageous, you might want to fill up before they get even worse, with the cost at the pumps set to go up in Alberta tomorrow.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline is predicted to increase by four cents in both Calgary and Edmonton.

In Calgary, the cost of regular gasoline will jump from $1.50 per litre to $1.54 tomorrow, while premium gasoline will rise from $1.75 to $1.79 per litre.

The price of diesel will decrease slightly in Calgary tomorrow, dipping two cents to $1.61 per litre.

In Edmonton, regular gasoline will rise four cents to $1.49 per litre, and premium gas will increase from $1.70 to $1.74 per litre. Diesel will also dip by two cents in Edmonton tomorrow, from $1.58 to $1.56 per litre.

So, be sure to call your friends and family and tell them to fill up as soon as possible! With so much to see and do in Alberta during the summer, we’d like to save as much cash as we can!