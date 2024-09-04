After gas prices plunged in Alberta this Labour Day long weekend, it appears more relief is on the way for drivers, with a price dip at the pumps forecasted for tomorrow.

According to the gas price analyst site Gas Wizard, prices are expected to dip by two cents in Alberta’s major cities by tomorrow.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.36 per litre, while premium gas prices will dip to $1.66.

Diesel prices in YEG are also expected to see a dip, falling to $1.52 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.38 per litre tomorrow, while premium will dip to $1.68 per litre.

After a summer of sky-high gas prices, we’re sure glad to see relief on the way!

So, if you can wait a bit to fill up your tank, your bank account will surely appreciate the extra dough you saved at the gas station!