After gas prices plunged in Alberta this Labour Day long weekend, it appears more relief is on the way for drivers, with a price dip at the pumps forecasted for tomorrow.

According toĀ the gas price analyst siteĀ Gas Wizard, prices are expected to dip by two cents in Albertaā€™s major cities by tomorrow.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.36 per litre, while premium gas prices will dip to $1.66.

Diesel prices in YEG are also expected to see a dip, falling to $1.52 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.38 per litre tomorrow, while premium will dip to $1.68 per litre.

After a summer of sky-high gas prices, we’re sure glad to see relief on the way!

So, if you can wait a bit to fill up your tank, your bank account will surely appreciate the extra dough you saved at the gas station!