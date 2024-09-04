NewsTransportationUrbanized

Another price dip at the gas pumps is in store for Alberta tomorrow

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 4 2024, 4:10 pm
Another price dip at the gas pumps is in store for Alberta tomorrow
Elevated Eye/Shutterstock

After gas prices plunged in Alberta this Labour Day long weekend, it appears more relief is on the way for drivers, with a price dip at the pumps forecasted for tomorrow.

According to the gas price analyst site Gas Wizard, prices are expected to dip by two cents in Alberta’s major cities by tomorrow.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.36 per litre, while premium gas prices will dip to $1.66.

Diesel prices in YEG are also expected to see a dip, falling to $1.52 per litre.

Gas Wizard

Meanwhile, in Calgary, the price of regular gas will drop to $1.38 per litre tomorrow, while premium will dip to $1.68 per litre.

Gas Wizard

After a summer of sky-high gas prices, we’re sure glad to see relief on the way!

So, if you can wait a bit to fill up your tank, your bank account will surely appreciate the extra dough you saved at the gas station!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen

Allison Stephen is an Edmonton-based writer.

+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop