Start the car: Gas prices are dropping in Alberta this weekend

Saturday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta, as a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately six and two cents per litre to $1.579 and $1.599 on August 6.

The price of premium fuel is also forecasted to drop by six and two cents per litre in YEG and YYC, respectively.

You might also like: "My car got totalled": Huge hailstorm pummels cars in central Alberta (PHOTOS)

A massive river in Alberta just got nominated for a fancy designation

Alberta man had to check his ticket FIVE times to believe he won lottery

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until Saturday. We have to save the most money we can!

With fuel finally being a little more affordable (emphasis on the little), we suggest you take those Alberta road trips you’ve been putting off all summer.

Definitely go explore the best lakes Alberta has to offer. If camping is your bag, check out the best spots to camp in the province. Or, if you wanna get outdoors but take it easy, peep our roundup of the best hikes to do for lazy people.