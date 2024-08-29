NewsTransportationUrbanized

Long weekend relief: Gas prices are about to dip in Alberta

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 29 2024, 3:35 pm
Long weekend relief: Gas prices are about to dip in Alberta
Elevated Eye/Shutterstock

Tomorrow may be the best time to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service predicts prices will drop just in time for the long weekend.

According to Gas Wizard, gas prices in Calgary and Edmonton will drop by two cents per litre to $143.90 and $140.90, respectively, on Friday, August 30.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and one cent in Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada. Some of the highest prices can be found in Vancouver at $174.90 and Charlottetown at $166.60. It hurts our wallets just thinking about those prices!

So, if you have travel plans this long weekend, you might want to wait until tomorrow to fill up your gas tank!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop