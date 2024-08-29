Long weekend relief: Gas prices are about to dip in Alberta

Tomorrow may be the best time to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service predicts prices will drop just in time for the long weekend.

According to Gas Wizard, gas prices in Calgary and Edmonton will drop by two cents per litre to $143.90 and $140.90, respectively, on Friday, August 30.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and one cent in Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada. Some of the highest prices can be found in Vancouver at $174.90 and Charlottetown at $166.60. It hurts our wallets just thinking about those prices!

So, if you have travel plans this long weekend, you might want to wait until tomorrow to fill up your gas tank!