Weekend relief: Gas prices dipping in Calgary and Edmonton today

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank this week, today may be your lucky break, as gas prices are set to go down in both of Alberta’s major cities.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular and premium gasoline will drop by two cents in Calgary and Edmonton, and diesel will see a three-cent decrease.

In Calgary, the price of regular gasoline will decrease from $1.56 per litre to $1.54, and premium gasoline will fall to $1.77 per litre. The cost of diesel will dip from $1.55 to $1.52 per litre.

Regular gas in Edmonton will dip from $1.51 per litre to $1.49 per litre, and premium will fall to $1.76 per litre. The price of diesel will also come down from $1.53 per litre to $1.50.

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible ahead of the weekend!