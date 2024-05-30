A home for sale in Alberta has plenty of interesting architectural touches, making it somewhat look like it was built by someone in the popular game Minecraft.

Located at 242017 96 Street E in Foothills County, just outside of Calgary, the mansion is on five acres and has over 8,000 square feet of living space.

It’s currently listed for $1,950,000 and was built back in 2008 with steel and concrete. upon entering the home, you’re immediately struck by the grand foyer and sky-high 20-foot ceilings.

If you love cooking, the kitchen this place has would be a total dream. It boasts not one but two large islands with quartz countertops, high-end DCS double ovens, and a six-burner gas stove.

It also has a commercial-grade walk-in refrigerator and freezer and a personal Thermador coffee-making station. This would be the best place to host friends and family over for a wild brunch!

When you head into the living room, you’re met with a gorgeous dual-sided gas fireplace, and the formal dining room has plenty of windows to admire the huge backyard and mountains.

Naturally, a home of this stature is divided into wings, with its listing touting the west wing as a “sanctuary for the owner,” featuring its own private balcony with mountain views.

The main bedroom also has a double vanity, a six-headed steam shower, an Asko washer/dryer set, and custom-built closets.

The home’s east wing is perfect for those who work from home. Its workspace is divided into multiple units, each equipped with the “latest in modern amenities and technology.”

This area also could be transformed into a fitness studio or personalized space to suit your needs.

The walk-out basement features an entertainment space, a wet bar, and various sitting areas, including a dedicated theatre room. Grab that popcorn!

Two large bedrooms with ensuites complete this level, perfect for having the besties over for movie night and a sleepover.

Space to park here is also not an issue, with a quadruple car garage with a massive 1,300 square feet of space and huge 14-foot-high ceilings.