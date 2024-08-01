Fill up ASAP: Gas prices set to jump in Alberta today
If you thought the price of gas was already outrageous, you may want to fill up before it gets even worse, as prices are set to increase across Alberta today.
According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline is set to increase in both of Alberta’s major cities. However, one will see a higher price hike than the other.
In Calgary, the cost of regular gasoline will jump three cents from $1.56 per litre to $1.59 today, while premium gasoline will rise four cents from $1.80 to $1.84 per litre.
Diesel will also see an increase, jumping from $1.61 per litre to $1.65.
In Edmonton, regular gasoline will rise to $1.57 per litre, up five cents from yesterday’s $1.52. Premium gas will increase from $1.81 to $1.87 per litre.
Diesel is also set to see a six-cent increase in Edmonton today, jumping from $1.81 to $1.87 per litre.
So, be sure to call your friends and family and tell them to fill up as soon as possible! With the Heritage Day long weekend just around the corner, we’d like to save as much cash as we can!