Gas is more than 60 cents cheaper per litre in Calgary compared to Vancouver
The price of gas at the pump might be a drag but it could be worse — the price of gas in Vancouver compared to Calgary is currently 61 cents higher per litre.
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Calgary sits at $1.24 per litre on February 14, 2023, while Vancouver sits at $1.85 per litre.
It’s usually always more expensive for fuel in YVR compared to YYC; however, the drastic difference in price is always a good reminder that things could be worse.
The average across Canada is $1.521 per litre for regular and $1.767 per litre for premium.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in other spots across Canada.
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: $1.85 per litre
Premium: $2.09 per litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: $1.621 per litre
Premium: $1.843 per litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.22 per litre
Premium: $1.46 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.24 per litre
Premium: $1.468 per litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: $1.466 per litre
Premium: $1.732 per litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: $1.598 per litre
Premium: $1.831 per litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: $1.533 per litre
Premium: $1.763 per litre
So next time you fill up your vehicle in Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. At least we aren’t paying almost $2 per litre… yet.