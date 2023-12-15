Gas dropped below a dollar at this Calgary-area station

It seems hard to believe, given the prices we’ve been seeing, but gas at a Calgary-area station dropped below a dollar yesterday, and it’s still sitting at that price.

The Costco on Tsuut’ina at 12905 Buffalo Run Boulevard has the cheapest gas in the city and the province, at 99.9 cents per litre.

The second cheapest price in Calgary is also on the First Nation at Tsuut’ina Gas Stop, where prices are 102.9 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com.

Why is it so much cheaper at Tsuut’ina?

Indigenous-owned businesses are exempt from various taxes, so gas is often less expensive on First Nations reserves.

First Nation petrol stations offer both status and non-status customers discounted pump pricing.

Outside of that, according to the gas analysis platform, three stations have the second-lowest prices across Calgary, at 115.9 cents per litre.

With gas prices slated to spike in the new year as the provincial government reinstates the fuel tax with the price of oil on the decline, cheaper pump prices may soon be a thing of the past.