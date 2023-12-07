Yes please: Gas prices in Alberta are set to drop soon

Tomorrow might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta, as a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.169 in Calgary and three cents per litre to $1.209 in Edmonton on December 8.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by four and two cents per litre in Edmonton and Calgary, while the price of diesel is also set to slip by four cents per litre in each city.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, and according to the price forecast, a decrease is on the way for much of the country tomorrow, too.

Our friends in Vancouver are set to see a three-cent drop to sit at $1.709 per litre, while drivers in Peterborough, Ontario, will see a whopping seven-cent decrease. We love to see it!

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much coin as we land in the holiday spending season!