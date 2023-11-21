Fuel up, Alberta: Gas prices are rising again

Tuesday might be a good day for drivers in Alberta to fill their tanks

Gas forecasting website Gas Wizard predicts that the cost of fuel will, again, rise later this week in the province’s two biggest cities.

It’s expected that gas will increase by approximately four cents a litre in Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday, November 22.

The price of regular gas will go up to $1.309 that day in Calgary. In Edmonton, it’s going to be more expensive, climbing to $1.329.

Premium gas is also expected to rise by the same amount as regular gas, with drivers in Calgary and Edmonton shelling out $1.529 per litre and $1.579 per litre, respectively.

Diesel is also forecasted to see an increase, but it’ll be less, at approximately two cents per litre for a cost of $1.729 in Calgary and $1.709 in Edmonton.

According to the gas forecaster, both cities still have the cheapest prices across the board for regular, premium, and diesel.