Alberta advantage? This is how gas prices compare to the rest of Canada

Although a litre of gas is slightly cheaper in Alberta than in the rest of Canada, it’s safe to say the gap on the Alberta Advantage has closed.

Yesterday, gas forecasting site Gas Wizard predicted a four-cent increase in the price of regular gas for both Calgary and Edmonton.

With the cost of everything draining our bank accounts these days, we figured we’d put on our smart shopper hats and seek out the cheapest litre of gas in Canada.

According to the daily pump price survey from Kalibrate, an organization that analyzes petroleum and fuel prices, the price of regular gasoline in Calgary is $1.58 per litre and $1.53 per litre in Edmonton.

While we Albertans might be in sticker shock over the prices, they’re a far cry from what our neighbours out west are paying. In Vancouver, the price of regular gasoline is currently $2.11 per litre.

In Toronto, you’ll be paying about $1.65 per litre for regular gasoline. Things get more expensive as you head east. Montreal has gas prices at about $1.74 per litre, while in Halifax, you’ll be paying around $1.75 per litre.

So, who is cheaper than Alberta? Well, you’ll pay a similar amount for gas in Saskatchewan.

Both Regina and Saskatoon are currently selling a litre of gas for $1.57.

To find the cheapest gas in the country, you’ll have to go to Winnipeg, Manitoba, where a litre of regular gasoline costs residents $1.41 per litre.

The only issue with this, of course, is that it’s a 14-hour drive east to get that deal.