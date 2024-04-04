Alberta Advantage? Gas in the province now costs the same as in the GTA

The Alberta Advantage isn’t feeling all that advantageous these days, with the price of gasoline in the province now as expensive as it is in Canada’s largest city.

Earlier this week, on April 1, two taxes, the federal carbon tax and provincial gas tax, were increased in Alberta. The combined taxes brought a seven-cent increase at the pumps for Albertans.

While we were blessed to have enjoyed comparatively lower gas prices in the past, it now costs the same to fill up in the Greater Toronto Area as it does in Edmonton and Calgary.

According to charting from gas analyst site Kalibrate, the current price of regular gasoline in Edmonton is $1.58 per litre and $1.62 per litre in Calgary.

In Toronto, regular gas costs the same as in Calgary, at $1.62 per litre. Other parts of Ontario are enjoying prices similar to Edmonton’s, with prices in the City of Brantford coming at around $1.58 per litre.

Things could always be worse, however. Take Vancouver, for example, where the price of gas is $2.06 per litre, according to Kalibrate. Are you guys okay!?

Looking for the cheapest litre of gas? That can now be found in Winnipeg, where the price of gas is $1.41 per litre.

Overall, gas in Canada is expensive these days. The average cost of regular gasoline country-wide is $1.70 per litre.