If you are looking for a job in the energy sector, there is a great opportunity coming later this year with a career expo in Calgary.

The Energy Works Career Expo will go from September 19 to 20, 2023, and will link job seekers with companies in search of quality candidates.

Companies are looking to evolve to deal with the increasing demands of energy production and a shortage of workers.

There will be 50 exhibitors across the two-day expo at the Telus Convention Centre. There is a full program planned along with knowledge bars and workshops. Meet with people from the top companies in the province to get insight and, potentially, a new career path.

There is another entire sector opening up in the energy world as companies work to reduce carbon emissions. There will be an exhibition on how companies are planning on achieving this and the new career opportunities that it provides.

There will also be a presentation about diversity in the energy industry with Inter Pipeline, Kastel Staffing, KPMG, and the University of Calgary discussing how a focus on diversity can help address the skills gap in the energy sector of Alberta.

If you search for “energy” on Indeed there are over 400 jobs currently listed in the Calgary area with some paying over $100,000. So now would be a great time to think about a career in the energy sector.

Where: Telus Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE)

When: September 19 to 20

Time: 8 am to 5 pm