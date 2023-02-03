EventsNewsVentureJobs

An energy career expo is coming to Calgary and some jobs pay $100K a year

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 3 2023, 7:49 pm
An energy career expo is coming to Calgary and some jobs pay $100K a year
Gorodenkoff/shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Thomas Rhett

Sun, February 12, 7:30pm

Thomas Rhett
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you are looking for a job in the energy sector, there is a great opportunity coming later this year with a career expo in Calgary.

The Energy Works Career Expo will go from September 19 to 20, 2023, and will link job seekers with companies in search of quality candidates.

Companies are looking to evolve to deal with the increasing demands of energy production and a shortage of workers.

There will be 50 exhibitors across the two-day expo at the Telus Convention Centre. There is a full program planned along with knowledge bars and workshops. Meet with people from the top companies in the province to get insight and, potentially, a new career path.

There is another entire sector opening up in the energy world as companies work to reduce carbon emissions. There will be an exhibition on how companies are planning on achieving this and the new career opportunities that it provides.

There will also be a presentation about diversity in the energy industry with Inter Pipeline, Kastel Staffing, KPMG, and the University of Calgary discussing how a focus on diversity can help address the skills gap in the energy sector of Alberta.

If you search for “energy” on Indeed there are over 400 jobs currently listed in the Calgary area with some paying over $100,000. So now would be a great time to think about a career in the energy sector.

Calgary Energy Works Career Expo

Where: Telus Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE)
When: September 19 to 20
Time: 8 am to 5 pm

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ News
+ Venture
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.