Calling all vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians, Garbanzo’s is a new plant-based pop-up that’s coming to YYC soon.

Set to open to the public during the May long weekend, this concept will launch on Saturday, May 22 at 11 am until they sell out.

The pickup-only pop-up will operate out of Shelter Cocktail Bar, located at 1210 1 Street SW, Calgary.

Folks who aim to order from Garbanzo’s will find a menu of healthy snacks and hearty mains such as wraps, bowls, and veggies.

Opt for this concept’s signature falafel wraps made with homemade pita bread, or go for a hummus, tahini, or smokey bowl instead.

The choice is yours, people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garbanzo’s (@garbanzosyyc)

Garbanzos will be accepting pre-orders via Instagram direct message if you’re keen to lock down your plant-based grub ahead of time.

For more delicious details and updates, be sure to check out Garbanzo’s social channels.

This pop-up will be sticking around for an undetermined amount of time, so get it while you can!