Starbucks just dropped new summer items at stores across Canada

Summer might be going down a little differently across the country this year, but Starbucks is determined to keep things sweet with its annual release of seasonal menu items for the warmer months.

The global coffee chain has announced some exciting new additions coming to stores across Canada starting May 11, including a fresh, picture-perfect-looking Frappuccino.

New menu items include the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, made with layers of strawberry puree, whipped cream and a blend of funnel cake flavoured syrup, and topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.

In addition to that Frapp, Starbucks lovers can find new eats like the Apples, PB and Trail Mix Snack Box and an all-new Cookie Dough Cake Pop.

There you have it. Three new treats to dive into this summer at Starbucks. Get ’em while you can!