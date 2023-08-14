7 fun and unique things to do in Calgary for under $20

If you’ve been looking for some cute date ideas, either with your best friends or your significant other, we’ve got a list of some great fun and cheap things to do in Calgary.

Here are some unique activities you can do for under $20 right now!

Tea and photo booth at And Some Flower Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖠𝗇𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖥𝗅𝗈𝗐𝖾𝗋 𝖢𝖺𝖿𝖾 (@andsomeinc)

What: And Some Flower Cafe is a popular spot in Calgary, especially during the summer. It has a fantastic drink menu with many fun and tasty options. There is also a photo booth inside the cafe with a bunch of props. For $10, you can have a photoshoot with whoever you choose to bring along.

When: Open 9 am to 11 pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: 540 7th Avenue NW

Price: The photo booth is $10 and drinks start at $5.50. The full menu can be found here.

Take a dance class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UniverseSoul Dance (@universesouldance)

What: Sometimes the best way to have fun is to do something you’ve never done before, which is why these drop-in dance classes are a great option for a night out!

When: There are many classes to choose from, see the full list here.

Where: SoulUniverse Dance — 3300 14th Avenue NE #13

Price: Non-member drop-in prices are $18

Go for a walk in the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Eckenroth (@jason.eckenroth)

What: The Inglewood Bird Sanctuary is a great quiet place to escape to. Whether you’re a birder or not, this park is lovely to walk through and take in the fresh air and some new scenery. Being in Inglewood, there are great food and drink options but we recommend stopping at Rosso’s for a coffee to bring with you.

When: Open daily from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 2425 9th Avenue SE

Price: Free

Get ice cream and go for a walk at Prince’s Island Park

What: It’s going to be a hot week in Calgary, and if you’re hoping to spend that time outside, you’ll want somewhere with some shade (and a cool snack). Prince’s Island has a beautiful walkway with lots of trees to shade the path and benches to sit on while you eat your ice cream. Moo’s Ice Cream is a go-to spot found right near the centre of the park by Eau Clair Market. If you’re lucky, you might also find a caricature artist to do up your portrait.

When: Moo’s Ice Cream is open from 11 am until 10 pm

Where: Moo’s Ice Cream — 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

Price: A regular cone at Moo’s Ice Cream costs $5

Learn how to DJ and get bubble tea in Chinatown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Controller Club (@controller.club)

What: If music is calling your name, you may want to consider taking a free DJing class! It’s a chance to socialize with other DJs, and, being in the heart of Chinatown, you can always grab a bubble tea with them afterwards. DJ equipment is provided.

When: 6:30 pm every Sunday

Where: Bù Vintage Shoppe — 110 3rd Avenue SE

Price: FREE; find more information here.

Check out Contemporary Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contemporary Calgary (@contemporarycalgary)

What: Check out an art exhibit at Contemporary Calgary. Right now, they have an incredible photography exhibit open which is on until September 17.



When: Noon to 7 pm on Wednesday to Saturday; noon to 5 pm on Sunday; closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Where: 701 11th Street SW

Price: Admission is $10 and can be purchased at the door

Practice sketching at the Devonian Gardens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sskl (@sskl1998)

What: If you’ve been wanting to flex your art skills or try it for the first time, the Devonian Gardens is the perfect place to start. There are small tables scattered around the gardens to set up your supplies. Flowers and plants make the perfect beginner-friendly still-life subjects. If you’re completely new to art, you can grab a sketchbook and pencils from Dollar World in the Core. And no, it’s not true that an artist is only as good as their supplies! An affordable option is a great way to start.

When: The Devonian Gardens are open year-round

Where: CORE Shopping Centre — 333 7th Avenue SW, 4th floor