More weather worries: A freezing rain warning issued for Calgary

More weather woes for people in Alberta: Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Calgary and Southern Alberta.

The freezing rain is expected to stick around until noon today in Calgary before travelling east across the province heading into Saskatchewan.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns that even if air temperatures are above 0°C, some surfaces can still be cold enough for rain to freeze.

The warning stretches as far north as Red Deer and goes all the way to the eastern border of the province.

They say surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

This is already causing major issues for drivers trying to make their way across the province today.

Oh jeez. Just my luck. I gotta drive to Calgary from the hat today and now they aren’t recommending travel because some of the roads are basically skating rinks. — Brent Woods (@therealwoodsbre) December 27, 2022

ECCC says you should be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.