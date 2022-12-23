Deep freeze: Alberta is so cold it just shattered more than 30 records

Temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Thursday, as a wide swath of the province endured a deep freeze that has resulted in extreme cold warnings.

According to a weather summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada, more than 30 (that’s right, 30) spots in the province broke their records for the coldest daytime high on December 22, 2022.

There is some good news though, with the federal weather agency stating that although this week set many record-cold temperatures in Alberta, a “warmer air mass will begin moving into the province from the west on Friday.” We’ll take that!

Listing all of the records shattered would be wildly long, so we rounded up some of the grandest that occurred, including one that had stood for more than a century.

The areas below set a daily minimum temperature record for December 22, 2022:

Barrhead Area

New record of -44.5°C

Old record of -40.6°C set in 1972

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge Area

New record of -41.6°C

Old record of -34.4°C set in 1916

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Breton Area

New record of -39.4°C

Old record of -32.2°C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Camrose Area

New record of -36.5°C

Old record of -36.1°C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Crowsnest Area

New record of -42°C

Old record of -38.5°C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area

New record of -40.7°C

Old record of -37.8°C set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area

New record of -42.4°C

Old record of -35°C set in 1964

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Elk Island (National Park) Area

New record of -40.6°C

Old record of -33.5°C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Grande Prairie Area

New record of -42.5°C

Old record of -39.4°C set in 1933

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of -45.2°C

Old record of -38.4°C set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level Area

New record of -43.3°C

Old record of -43.2°C set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Jasper Area

New record of -41.4°C

Old record of -31.6°C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lethbridge Area

New record of -34.4°C

Old record of -31.1°C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Lacombe Area

New record of -38.5°C

Old record of -35.6°C set in 1916

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Pincher Creek Area

New record of -39.1°C

Old record of -31.5°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer Area

New record of -39°C

Old record of -35°C set in 1916

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Rocky Mountain House Area

New record of -41°C

Old record of -35°C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake Area

New record of -38.2°C

Old record of -36.1°C set in 1933

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain Area

New record of -34.8°C

Old record of -30.5°C set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Strathmore Area

New record of -31.7°C

Old record of -31.1°C set in 1920

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Sundre Area

New record of -42.3°C

Old record of -33.5°C set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Waterton Park Area

New record of -43.6°C

Old record of -31.4°C set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the temperature records reported have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

Much of the country is being walloped by wicked winter storms on Friday, with flight cancellations galore for major transportation hubs in Vancouver and Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued a string of weather warnings for every single province in Canada on Friday, varying from extreme cold warnings, snowfall warnings, and freezing rain warnings to wind warnings, storm surge warnings, and rainfall warnings.