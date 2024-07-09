4 free agent wingers Flames could sign to cheap contracts

The Calgary Flames have been quiet since the opening day of free agency, which could mean they are done making changes to their roster before the 2024-25 season begins.

They landed a few players, most notably Anthony Mantha, on the opening day of free agency. None of the deals they signed were long-term, which makes plenty of sense given that they are rebuilding.

That said, the Flames have plenty of cap room and could add one more forward to their lineup to replace players such as Dryden Hunt and Walker Duehr. Should they do so, here are a few that could be worth bringing in on a cheap deal.

1. Daniel Sprong

Position: RW/LW

RW/LW Age: 27

27 Last team: Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 stats: 76 GP, 18 G, 25 A, 43 PTS

Daniel Sprong has bounced around plenty in his career, but over the last two seasons, he has recorded over 40 points. He’s solid at both ends of the ice and can be expected to produce similar numbers if given a middle-six role. Like the others on this list, he could be signed to a cheap, one-year deal, and, if his numbers are solid, moved to a contender at the trade deadline.

2. Kailer Yamamoto

Position: RW

RW Age: 25

25 Last team: Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken 2023-24 stats: 59 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS

Given that he’s already played north of 300 games in the NHL, many forget that Kailer Yamamoto is still just 25 years old. The 2017 first-round pick has proven that he can produce when playing with skilled players, having recorded 26 points in 27 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2019-20. He also managed a 20-goal season in 2021-22.

3. Dominik Kubalik

Position: RW/LW

RW/LW Age: 28

28 Last team: Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators 2023-24 stats: 74 GP, 11 G, 4 A, 15 PTS

Like many on the Ottawa Senators roster, Dominik Kubalik struggled this past season. While very one-dimensional, he has proven he can score goals in the right situations. He’s unlikely to reach the 30-goal marker as he did in his rookie season, but could flirt with 20 in a middle-six role.

4. Jakub Vrana

Position: RW/LW

RW/LW Age: 28

28 Last team: St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 stats: 21 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

This is likely the biggest stretch, as Jakub Vrana spent a good portion of the 2023-24 season in the AHL. He’s also spent time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, meaning the Flames would need to do their due diligence before bringing him in. That said, his offensive skill is undeniable, and he’s proven before that he can produce at the NHL level.