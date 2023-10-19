8 former Flames players that now work in sports media

While Calgary Flames fans are extremely supportive of those playing on the current roster, they often lose track of where alumni end up afterward.

Many players, especially ones that had more prominent careers, end up in front office roles or take a crack at coaching. Some others go into different business ventures or tend to shy away from the public spotlight entirely. Those who want to remain in the spotlight, however, give the media world a shot.

Over the years, several former Flames players have made a go of it in sports media, and some have become very well-known names in the business as a result.

Here is a look at all of the former Flames who work in sports media today:

1. Jamie McLennan

Jamie McLennan, known to both fans and coworkers as “Noodles,” has become a prominent figure in the sports media world. The former goaltender made 254 appearances in the NHL, 57 of which came in a Flames uniform.

McLennan works for TSN as an analyst and is a co-host of OverDrive alongside Kevin Hayes and Jeff O’Neill. While he provides fantastic insight into the game, fans have come to enjoy him for his light-heartedness and sense of humour, both of which were said to have made him an extremely popular teammate throughout his playing days.

2. Rhett Warrener

Rhett Warrener spent the final 231 games of his 714-game career in a Flames sweater but is perhaps most thought of by the fan base for his excellent work as a co-host of Boomer in the Morning on Sportsnet’s 960.

While the show is no longer airing, Warrener, along with Dean “Boomer” Molberg and Ryan Pinder, host a podcast called Barn Burner on the Flames Nation network. It has gained massive success and is listened to often by many Flames fans.

3. Kris Versteeg

Though remembered by most as a Chicago Blackhawk, Kris Versteeg spent the final two seasons of his NHL career with the Calgary Flames. The 37-year-old suited up for 643 games in the NHL, scoring 149 goals and 358 points.

Since retiring, Versteeg has gotten into the media world, as he is a regular contributor on Sportsnet Hockey Central and Sirius XM NHL Radio. He was known as a very funny teammate throughout his playing days and is now treating fans with that same humour whenever he makes appearances on these shows.

4. Matt Stajan

While never a superstar player, Matt Stajan became a fan favourite during his time with the Flames thanks to his honest, hard work each and every game. The now-retired 39-year-old has always been regarded as one of the nicest people you will ever meet, which has helped him get into many different working areas since his retirement.

Stajan currently serves as a skills and development coach with the Calgary Hitmen but has also been a part of the Flames broadcast crew occasionally. He has excelled in this role, as he has the calmness behind the mic like someone who has been doing it for their entire life.

5. Shane O’Brien

Though Shane O’Brien only played 45 games with the Flames, he was a popular player during his 537-game career and has become an even bigger name in his retirement thanks to his work in the media world.

O’Brien is a regular guest on several Sportsnet radio stations and is a co-host of the popular Missin’ Curfew podcast alongside another former NHLer Scottie Upshall. You’ll likely never see him breaking down games on TV, but his openness about off-ice stories from his playing days has made him a big name in the sports media world.

6. Grant Fuhr

Many forget, but longtime Edmonton Oiler and Hall-of-Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr spent the final season of his NHL career as a Flame. Unfortunately, Flames fans didn’t get the version of Fuhr the Oilers did for so many years, as he was a shell of himself by the time he arrived in Calgary.

Since retiring, Fuhr has taken on many different ventures, including being the Phoenix Coyotes goaltending coach from 2004-2009. Since 2022, he has done radio and television broadcasting for the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL.

7. Darren McCarty

While it wasn’t the most memorable tenure, Darren McCarty played a combined 99 games with the Flames between 2005 and 2007. His offensive contributions were less than management and fans had hoped, but he still showed a willingness to stick up for teammates whenever needed, proven by his 117 penalty minutes during the 2005-06 campaign.

Shortly after his retirement, McCarty served as an NHL analyst for numerous networks. While he is no longer in that role, he hosts the Grind Time with Darren McCarty podcast. The show isn’t always sports-related but often hosts former NHLers as guests.

8. Brian Boucher

You’re forgiven if you forgot that Brian Boucher was a Flame. The former goaltender appeared in only three games with the organization during the 2005-06 season. That said, he had himself an impressive playing career, during which time he racked up 328 games.

Since retiring, Boucher has quickly become a well-known analyst. He worked with NBC Sports for several years and is now the lead ice-level reporter for TNT.