Former Flames coach's suspension leads to WHL investigation

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced on Monday that they have suspended Kevin Constantine, head coach of the Wenatchee Wild.

The move to suspend Constantine, a former NHL head coach and current coach of the Hungarian national team, comes after allegations of WHL regulation and policy violations.

According to a statement from the league, the 64-year-old’s alleged misconduct was brought to their attention via a complaint to the WHL’s independent reporting channel.

The Western Hockey League announced today, Kevin Constantine, Head Coach of the Wenatchee Wild, has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL Regulations and Policies. STATEMENT | https://t.co/aS4lL8H9Z4 pic.twitter.com/eKkJ5lITsD — The WHL (@TheWHL) September 25, 2023

“Wenatchee Wild management and the WHL Security Network met with the players to address the situation and offer support,” the league wrote in a statement. “The WHL will take all necessary steps to protect the player experience.”

This is not Constantine’s first WHL suspension. The Minnesota native, who formerly served as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames and head coach of the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils, was already penalized by the league in the past.

Back in 2006, while coaching the Everett Silvertips, he was fined $5,000 and suspended for four games for forcing his players to eat their post-game meal and ride the bus home in their equipment after losing an exhibition match to the Tri-City Americans by a score of 5-0.

During his ongoing suspension period, Constantine is barred from any contact with the Wild organization, including players. Once the investigation is completed, findings will be presented to the WHL commissioner, who will decide on any further action.

The WHL revealed that they will issue a further statement when the process has concluded.