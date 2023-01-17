Some food prices have risen by almost double in Alberta and it's WILD

If you think your grocery bill is getting a little larger, you aren’t imagining it. In fact, you can check a website to see how much food prices have risen in Alberta.

Some of the increases are just wild, surpassing nearly 50% for certain items in the province.

Each month, the Alberta government issues a list of the Alberta average retail prices for selected products, and we dove into the most recent stats from this past November.

There were some items that did drop over the past year, but they can barely be found between the wicked rises of the selected items.

The largest year-over-year price increase was a unit of romaine lettuce, going up an astounding 45.2%.

Other spikes were a 42.8% bump for 454 grams of butter, a 35.9% increase for a unit of limes, a 36.9% spike for 907 grams of margarine, and a 33.9% increase for 500 grams of flatbread or pita.

Those few items that saw a decrease include beef top striploin cuts per kilogram with a more than 17% drop; pork loin cuts per kilogram with a 12% decrease; and beef rib cuts per kilogram dropping 8.1%.

The full list of items that are rounded up can be found here.