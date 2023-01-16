Fog advisory is giving Calgary some major "The Last of Us" vibes (PHOTOS)

A fog advisory has been issued for the City of Calgary and it is giving the city an eerie feel, fitting for the premiere of The Last of Us.

In the advisory, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns there are going to be some major visibility concerns today.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The fog really set in last night while most of Calgary was watching The Last of Us, with a lot of people thinking it set the mood to watch the hit show very well.

okay I get #TheLastOfUs premiered last night and was shot in #yyc but the additional post-apocalyptic fog this morning? Their production and marketing team is next level — austin ashbaugh 🦷🏳️‍🌈 (@Aus10Ash) January 16, 2023

The fog advisory while the entire city is getting ready for watch The Last of Us somehow seems fitting and adds to the anticipation #yyc pic.twitter.com/v8dECkDcwZ — Allison (She/Her) 🐀 (@FireflyAllie) January 16, 2023

The ECCC says Calgary will have some dense fog patches causing very low visibility during the day. It might lift for a bit but will likely return this evening.

There will also be some freezing drizzle causing slippery conditions out on the roads.

Heavy fog has moved into parts of east Calgary causing reduced visibility. Heavy fog will likely spread through all of Calgary in the next couple of hours.#abstorm #yyc #calgary #fog pic.twitter.com/4NzcptssSu — Asuka (@asuka194) January 15, 2023

The advisory expects this to be an issue tomorrow, which could mean some more out-of-this-world photos.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.