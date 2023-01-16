NewsWeather

Fog advisory is giving Calgary some major "The Last of Us" vibes (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jan 16 2023, 7:01 pm
Fog advisory is giving Calgary some major "The Last of Us" vibes (PHOTOS)
Brett Holmes/Shutterstock

A fog advisory has been issued for the City of Calgary and it is giving the city an eerie feel, fitting for the premiere of The Last of Us.

In the advisory, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns there are going to be some major visibility concerns today.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The fog really set in last night while most of Calgary was watching The Last of Us, with a lot of people thinking it set the mood to watch the hit show very well.

The ECCC says Calgary will have some dense fog patches causing very low visibility during the day. It might lift for a bit but will likely return this evening.

There will also be some freezing drizzle causing slippery conditions out on the roads.

The advisory expects this to be an issue tomorrow, which could mean some more out-of-this-world photos.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.