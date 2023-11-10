Flames' Markstrom absent from practice due to injury

There may have been a reason the Calgary Flames chose to call up goalie Dustin Wolf from the AHL after all.

When Wolf was called up on Thursday, it was said to be nothing more than the team wanting to go with three goaltenders for its upcoming three-game road trip. Based on today’s practice, however, that may not exactly be the case.

While both Wolf and Dan Vladar practiced this morning, Jacob Markstrom didn’t hit the ice until afterward to do some individual drills. According to head coach Ryan Huska, the veteran goaltender is day-to-day with a minor ailment, which could help explain why Wolf was summoned from the Calgary Wranglers.

The good news is that Markstrom getting on the ice suggested that he is indeed dealing with something minor. Though the 33-year-old doesn’t have great numbers early on this season, those who have tuned into game action realize that he has kept the Flames in several games.

Huska also confirmed to reporters today that Vladar will be the starting netminder for tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will be looking to ramp things up after a slow start to the season, which has resulted in a .844 save percentage through three starts.

With Vladar starting tonight, there seems to be a good chance that Wolf will make his first NHL start of the season tomorrow night versus the Ottawa Senators. The 22-year-old got his first-ever NHL start last season, allowing one goal on 24 shots in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.