The Calgary Flames will have a depleted lineup as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Andrew Mangiapane will be unavailable for tonight’s contest, as head coach Ryan Huska told reporters that he is day-to-day. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 38 points through 65 games this season.

The Flames may also be without Oliver Kylington, who is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old has played well since rejoining the team in late January, as he has put up two goals and five points through 24 games while averaging nearly 17 minutes in ice time.

Though the Flames aren’t technically eliminated from playoff contention, their chances of battling back into a spot are nearly impossible at this point. They currently sit 15 points shy of the Vegas Golden Knights for a wild-card spot, and have just 11 games remaining on the season. That said, they do have the opportunity to play a spoiler role tonight.

The Blues are the closest team to the Golden Knights in the playoff chase, trailing them by six points. A loss to the Flames tonight would put a serious blow in their chances of getting in.

Getting the start tonight is Dustin Wolf, who will remain with the Flames for the remainder of the season with Dan Vladar having recently underwent hip surgery. The 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games this season, posting a 3.14 goals against average (GAA) along with a .900 save percentage (SV%) and a 3-5-1 record. With the Flames not having much to play for to finish out the year, expect to see him and Jacob Markstrom split the net pretty evenly over the next few weeks.

The Flames haven’t fared well against the Blues so far this season, dropping both games they have played against one another. They’ll look to get off to a quick start and change that tonight. Puck drop is set for 6:00 pm MT.

More to come…