"You can't ask for a better captain": Flames set to welcome Giordano home

Mark Giordano, just passing through for a quick stop with the Seattle Kraken, caught up with some Calgary Flames friends over a bite to eat on a Friday night in the Stampede City.

Turns out, he caught up with a few fans, too.

“I went out with a few of the guys for dinner so a couple guys saying ‘good job’ to the boys,” Giordano said. “I had to remind them I wasn’t on the team anymore. It’s always been here in the city very respectful. They acknowledge that they recognize who you are but give you your space. Same last night for dinner.”

"It will be pretty special for me to play in front of the fans here." Mark Giordano talks about his first regular season game in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/7CRWEyYJA4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 19, 2022

He’ll catch up with more fans tonight when the Kraken visit the Saddledome to take on the host Flames on Saturday.

Giordano is returning for the first time, at least in a regular-season capacity, since leaving his longtime hometown in a summer Seattle switch.

At 50% capacity.

But surely enough to give Giordano the ovation he deserves during a special pre-game ceremony celebrating the longtime captain and community pillar.

“It’s unfortunate there are only going to be 10,000 (fans),” Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “That’s probably the first thing that comes to mind. He deserves a sold-out crowd, if not more somehow. He’s the second-longest tenured player in Flames history and has done so much for this city.

“Just how many people he knew in the city, with hockey, outside of hockey, the stuff he did in the community, how he worked every single shift. There wasn’t one situation he didn’t play in with our team. Every practice, he was the first guy in line, the hardest-working guy, and really drove our team and drove the bus for our team and for the Flames for the last however-many years.

“So it’s very unfortunate he only gets 10,000 people here to say ‘thank you,’ but I’m sure the rest of the people in this city will be watching from home and cheering for us but also cheering for him.”

Giordano, the former franchise face who played his entire 15-year career with the Flames before being claimed by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft last summer, isn’t sure how he’ll react.

But the man who scored 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) in 949 regular-season games over parts of 15 seasons with the Flames is glad that he’ll have the chance to share the return with the Flames faithful that supported him so well during his decade-and-a-half in the city.

“All I know is I’m happy there’s fans able to attend,” said Giordano, who scored in a preseason game in front of the Flames faithful in late September. “I know it’s only 50%, but they didn’t have fans here for a while, right. Cool to play in front of a lot of people I’ve met over the years in this city and I’m looking forward to it.

“It means a lot. I think I came in here pretty young, a young guy not knowing too much about what the NHL was all about and the city, obviously. I felt like every night that I played I put in as much as I can into the game and I think the fans here respect that and really showed me support throughout my career. It’s been nothing but very supportive and people being great to you in the city of Calgary. It’s going to be pretty special.”

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter sounds off on how the defence corps have stepped up this season and Mark Giordano's impact in Calgary pic.twitter.com/p3CLYrcPMZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 19, 2022

Special for Giordano.

Special for the fans.

Special for former teammates.

“He meant a lot for everyone here,” said Mikael Backlund, now the longest-tenured player in the organization at 791 games over 14 seasons. “Such a great person and player. It’s a lot of fun playing with Gio. You can’t ask for a better captain.

“Excited to play against him tonight, but at the same time wish we still would’ve been teammates. He’s such a great guy. A lot of good memories. He was such a good leader for us.”

Ahead of tonight's game against the Kraken, Mikael Backlund and Noah Hanifin check in to discuss the impact Mark Giordano had in Calgary and on their careers. pic.twitter.com/L3UzHZrMkY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 19, 2022

Good leader, and a good influence.

Though he’s now south of the border, Giordano’s influence on the team is still felt — namely on the back end mentoring youngsters like Rasmus Anderson, Oliver Kylinton, and Noah Hanifin.

“When I came here I was pretty young. I was 21,” Hanifin said. “Mark was kind of the first defenceman that I was really able to look up to and learn from. He’s a veteran defenceman who’s had a great career. Just his work ethic on and off the ice, he’s the example for every young defenceman coming into the league.

“Obviously for our young defencemen here…he was a great role model for us on and off the ice, how you have to act and how you have to be as a player if you want to have an impact in this league. I was fortunate to be on the ice with him for a couple years. I think most guys miss him, having him around.

“He’s a great person and a great captain.”

Great dinner date, too.

But Giordano wouldn’t divulge who picked up the check for last night’s reunion.

And who didn’t.

A good friend wouldn’t, after all.

“I’ll let you guys ask those guys that question,” Giordano said, before flashing a smile.

“I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, especially Johnny (Gaudreau).”