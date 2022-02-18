Tyler Toffoli might’ve jumped the gun a bit.

Toffoli, who was acquired Monday from the Montreal Canadiens, has already netted his first goal as a member of the Calgary Flames.

The marker, a one-legged dazzler that both introduced and endeared him to Flames fans, came before Calgary could issue a trademark goal song for the 29-year-old sniper.

Tyler Toffoli's first as a Flame is so nice that you need to see it from another angle. pic.twitter.com/DHKX2XbgB8 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 16, 2022

So they’ve enlisted the help of Flames faithful to pick one for the newcomer so he can join the likes of Johnny Gaudreau (“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry), Matthew Tkachuk (“The Chucky Song” by Simon Stokes), and Sean Monahan (“Mony Mony” by Billy Idol).

Friends, we need your help! Tyler Toffoli needs a goal song at the 'Dome – drop your suggestions below pls! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 17, 2022

They responded.

Early. And often.

Calgary’s tweet soliciting aid has garnered over 600 suggestions, including:

“Tiffy Taffy Toffee” by David Gibb

“Flight Number 73” by Braxton Bragg

“When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going” by Billy Ocean

“Taffy Butt” by Bob’s Burgers (feat. Cyndi Lauper)

And perhaps the best offering:

The Flames haven’t been shy to give each player their own goal song, kicking in after a brief run of “TNT” by AC/DC.

In all, 12 players have their own little ditty that runs after a twine-denter.

Most revolve around a pun involving the player’s name, like Mikael Backlund (“Everybody (Backstreets Back)” by The Backstreet Boys) and Milan Lucic (A.C. Milan Theme Song).

Here’s a full list of Calgary’s goal songs:

#4 Rasmus Andersson – “Razamanaz” by Nazereth

#11 Mikael Backlund – “Everybody (Backstreets Back)” by The Backstreet Boys

#13 Johnny Gaudreau – “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry

#16 Nikita Zadorov – “Moskau” by Dschinghis Khan

#17 Milan Lucic – A.C. Milan Theme Song

#19 Matthew Tkachuk – “The Chucky Song” by Simon Stokes

#23 Sean Monahan – “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol

#26 Michael Stone – “Like a Rock” by Bob Seger

#29 Dillon Dube – “Tonight I Fell In Love” by the Tokens

#55 Noah Hanifin – “I Can’t Drive 55” by Sammy Hagar

#63 Adam Ruzicka – “Whole Lotta Rosie” by AC/DC

#88 Andrew Mangiapane – “I Love Bread” by Perry Gripp