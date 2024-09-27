Calgary Flames cut seven more players from their roster

The Calgary Flames weren’t done trimming down their training camp roster after assigning Zayne Parekh to the OHL this morning.

Just a few hours after the Parekh news, the Flames announced that seven additional players have been assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. That includes five forwards — Alex Gallant, Trevor Janicke, Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, and David Silye — along with goaltenders Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky.

With these transactions, the Flames are now down to 26 forwards, 16 defencemen, and four goalies in camp.

There are no major surprises in the seven names listed above, though some fans were hoping to see Rory Kerins get a bit more of an opportunity. The 22-year-old, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, recorded 16 goals and 32 points in 54 games with the Wranglers last season.

As mentioned, the Flames also announced that Parekh, whom they selected ninth overall in June, had been assigned to the Saginaw Spirit. The 18-year-old showed glimpses of what he is capable of but didn’t seem ready to make the big jump just yet. Nonetheless, he has a very exciting future ahead of him.

Though the Flames aren’t pegged to be a playoff team this season, this training camp has already helped create some serious excitement amongst the fan base. They have been able to witness several of the organization’s top prospects such as Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz, Matvei Gridin, Matt Coronato, and a number of others play some solid hockey.

While all still have some ways to go before reaching their true potential, they point to some bright days ahead for this organization.