Flames make heartwarming visit to the Alberta Children's Hospital

The Calgary Flames helped put smiles on the faces of several children and their families yesterday afternoon.

Instead of taking the day off after wrapping up their Monday morning practice, the Flames got changed and made their way over to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where they surprised plenty of kids.

As rewarding as these days always are for the young kids who get to meet some of their heroes, it seems that it is almost always just as much, if not more of a thrill, for the players themselves.

'Twas a magical afternoon at the @FlamesFdn Holiday Carnival at the Alberta Children's Hospital!

“It’s great to be here. It’s a great tradition coming to the Children’s Hospital,” said team captain Mikael Backlund. “It’s always exciting to come here and see smiles on faces. It makes us smile too. It’s always great to come here and hang out with the kids, talk to them a little bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)



This isn’t the first time the Flames visited the Alberta Children’s Hospital this season, either. Backlund, MacKenzie Weegar, Matt Coronato, Walker Duehr, and Jakob Pelletier all dressed up for Halloween before heading over to play games with the kids.

Happy Halloween from our team to yours! Weegar, Backlund, Coronato, Duehr and Pelletier made their way through the Alberta Children's Hospital this afternoon.



The Flames players clearly enjoy visiting the hospital, allowing young individuals a few hours where they can forget about the difficult circumstances and can focus on just having some fun and being kids.