Flames dress up as superheroes for Halloween children's hospital visit

Five Calgary Flames players spent their Halloween helping to bring a smile to the faces of sick kids.

The Flames Foundation tweeted out that captain Mikael Backlund, MacKenzie Weegar, Matt Coronato, Walker Duehr, and Jakob Pelletier were at the Alberta Children’s Hospital this afternoon.

Of course, each player was dressed up as a superhero to celebrate Halloween.

Happy Halloween from our team to yours! Weegar, Backlund, Coronato, Duehr and Pelletier made their way through the Alberta Children's Hospital this afternoon.

Visiting children’s hospitals has long been a tradition among NHL teams. A lot of the time these players are idols to kids so showing up to say hi and take some photos can go a long way in cheering up a kid going through a difficult time.

It certainly says a lot that these players decided to take time out of their day on Halloween to help brighten up someone else’s day.

This isn’t the only selfless thing that Backlund has done this week. He also wore special skates at the Heritage Classic on Sunday to help support the ALS Society of Alberta. Those are currently being auctioned off, with all the proceeds going toward the society.

You see them here.

Worn tonight by Mikael Backlund

The Flames and its players have been very involved in the community this season. Just recently, former Calgary fan favourite Matt Stajan had a room at the Foothills Medical Centre named after his late son Emerson.

Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane also launched Mange’s Breadsticks, a community program aimed at helping youth learn the fundamentals of hockey.