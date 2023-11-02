Flames could place veteran on waivers to wake team up: report

The Calgary Flames may only be 10 games into the 2023-24 season, but their struggles are already causing plenty of panic.

Despite a better overall effort last night, the Flames fell to the Dallas Stars by a 4-3 final, dropping their record to 2-7-1 on the season. Several players have already voiced their frustrations with the team’s lack of success, but that hasn’t seemed to help turn things around. Now, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the coaching staff may have no choice but to do something significant in an attempt to turn things around.

“An exec from another team said he heard that the Flames might rattle their room by putting a veteran player on waivers,” Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “That obviously hasn’t happened.”

While it hasn’t happened yet, you have to wonder how close Ryan Huska and his coaching staff are to making a big decision, such as putting someone on waivers. While several are struggling, one name in particular who may fit the bill is Dillon Dube. The 25-year-old has plenty of skill but has never been a consistent player throughout his 291 games as a Flame. Through nine games this season, he has managed just a goal and three points.

Dube, who is in the final year of a deal that carries a $2.3 million cap hit, will be an RFA this offseason. Given how inconsistent his time with the Flames has been, it is by no means a guarantee that they plan on bringing him back next season. With how long he has been a member of the team, placing him on waivers would certainly let his teammates know that nobody is safe moving forward, which could in turn provide them with a spark.

In order to prevent this possible scenario from taking place, the Flames will need to turn things around in a hurry. They hope to find their way back into the win column on Saturday in a game against the Seattle Kraken.