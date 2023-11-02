Flames happy with effort despite losing sixth straight game

The Calgary Flames may not have gotten the two points they were searching for last night versus the Dallas Stars, but they are taking plenty of positives from the outing.

To many frustrated fans, last night’s 4-3 loss to the Stars felt like another new low. The Flames have now dropped six straight, and own a troubling 2-7-1 record on the year. That said, there was a significantly better effort from this group than they had shown in past games, and that is something they are hoping they can build on moving forward.

“I think if we continue to play the way we did in the third period, this is a group that’s capable of winning a few in a row,” Kadri said. “Just gotta build off it. Throughout this stretch, I feel like maybe there’s been a couple games that could’ve went our way, but they didn’t. It’s our responsibility to fight through.”

Kadri’s thoughts about the Flames, in particular their play in the third period, seemed to be shared throughout the locker room. Head coach Ryan Huska, while obviously not happy with the outcome, also seemed much more impressed with what he saw from his group on Wednesday evening.

“It was better. I liked the resolve in the period,” Huska said when asked about his team’s effort level. “We had a lull in the second period which cost us tonight, but there was pushback in the third period and it seemed like we were starting to get our game going a little bit.”

The lull that Huska is referring to is one that saw the Stars score three unanswered goals in the second to turn what was a 2-1 Flames lead into a 4-2 deficit. That said, their effort in the third was as good as it has been all season, and may be a sign that this group hasn’t given up yet. They’ll look to continue their play from last night’s third period into their next game versus the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.