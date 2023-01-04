5 wingers the Flames could target in a trade to solidify their top-six

Sure, the Calgary Flames haven’t produced at a clip offensively that might’ve been projected by pundits heading into the 2022-23 season, though they are down from 3.21 goals-per-game to 3.03 year-over-year.

And no, the sky isn’t falling on a club that, despite falling short of lofty expectation, remains fixed in the playoff picture.

Still, there’s room for improvement, particularly in upgrading the personnel in Calgary’s top-six, which currently features combinations of Elias Lindholm between Dillon Dube and Tyler Toffoli and Nazem Kadri centring Jonathan Huberdeau and Milan Lucic.

So, without tinkering with the effective third trio of Mikael Backlund with Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman, outside addition(s) need to be made — and they aren’t likely coming from the minor-league affiliate Calgary Wranglers.

Instead, a quick scour of trade boards present some intriguing options — some realistic and some maybe not so much. Asset management would be one reason. Cap implications, with just over $1.4 million in current space as the buffer, might be another.

But that doesn’t mean the Flames and general manager Brad Treliving couldn’t find a way to bolster some scoring depth up front, as they did 11 months ago with the acquisition of current leading goal-getter Tyler Toffoli.

Here’s a look at who Calgary could target:

1. Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks

A swap with a division rival looking up at Calgary doesn’t seem to be the most obvious of moves, but Brock Boeser’s agent does have permission to seek a trade for the struggling forward who comes with a price tag north of $6.6 million.

Boeser, a right shot, also comes with additional terms, but he’s eclipsed the 23-goal mark four times in the past five seasons, though he’s logged just six snipes in 29 games this year.

2. Timo Meier, RW, San Jose Sharks

It’d take some significant cap juggling to bring in Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, but more so if the Flames want to see the 26-year-old as a long-term fit. Meier makes $6 million, but has a qualifying offer of $10 million should Calgary want to retain the pending unrestricted free agent.

The Sharks, another Pacific foe, won’t let Meier go for cheap. He’s on pace for his first career 40-goal season and paces all forwards in points. Any move will likely cost the Flames, at starting, a first-round pick and any combination of top prospects.

3. Anthony Duclair, LW/RW, Florida Panthers

Anthony Duclair currently inhabits injured reserve, and it won’t be easy for the Florida Panthers to activate him when healthy given their cap situation. Duclair, who is recovering from surgery to repair an Achilles tear, is still a couple of weeks from returning but does offer up a cost-effective — both acquisition and salary — solution. He is a former linemate of Huberdeau, after all.

Duclair had 58 points (31 goals, 27 assists) riding shotgun with Huberdeau in Florida last season, and carries just a $3 million cap hit into next season.

4. James van Riemsdyk, LW/RW, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are distinct sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline, and James van Riemsdyk could be one hell of a bargaining chip for the slumping, rebuilding club. Though 33, the dual-winger still remains plenty productive after a 24-goal campaign last year and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season — limited by a fractured finger.

He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, too, with his five-year, $35 million contract set to expire, which helps the Flames’ tight cap situation next season. Philadelphia also has the ability to retain his remaining salary, making van Riemsdyk a curious fit.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko, like van Riemsdyk, is a pending unrestricted free agent, though Treliving has shown a desire to typically want to add players with term when the acquisition cost is significant. Any Tarasenko deal has to be approached with patience, however, because the $7.5 million man is on the shelf because of a hand injury expected to keep him out a month.

Still, Tarasenko is a Stanley Cup winner who logged 34 snipes last season — an intriguing combination for a team that covets playoff experience and scoring prowess.