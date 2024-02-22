Flames may trade Markstrom and Vladar ahead of 2024-25 season

The Calgary Flames may have a brand new goaltending duo by the time the 2024-25 season gets underway.

Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have been the Flames’ duo this season, with Dustin Wolf getting some spot starts mixed in between. The plan is to have 22-year-old Wolf up with the Flames on a permanent basis next season, meaning that one of Markstrom or Vladar will be headed out. Is it possible, however, that both could be gone?

Whether a deal happens by the trade deadline or not, it is clear that there were some serious talks between the Flames and New Jersey Devils in regard to Markstrom. This shows that the Flames aren’t afraid to move the 34-year-old for the right price, which now feels likely to be revisited in the offseason should it not happen before March 8.

The issue with trading Markstrom is that it puts a ton of pressure on Wolf, as he would be the man both fans and management expect to take over the number-one role. That’s a pretty big ask, given his age and the fact that he has a 3.91 goals against average (GAA) along with a .878 save percentage (SV%) this season. Should he struggle, it would be difficult to rely on Vladar to pick up the slack, as the jury is still out on whether or not he is even truly capable of being a backup goalie at the NHL level.

If the Flames do trade Markstrom, it will make plenty more sense to look to move Vladar as well and look to free agency to bring in a veteran to pair alongside Wolf. A few veteran goaltenders on expiring contracts include two former Flames, Cam Talbot and David Rittich, and James Reimer and Casey DeSmith. Jonathan Quick also fits that category, though it is hard to envision him signing with a team that doesn’t have immediate aspirations of winning a Stanley Cup.

While none of the four names listed are elite options, they have all proven to work well in tandem splits at times during their career. None would require expensive deals, which would mean the Flames would be freeing up plenty of cap room by removing both Markstrom and Vladar from the books. Plenty can and likely will happen ahead of the 2024-25 season, but don’t be surprised to see the Flames elect to go with a brand new goalie duo as they continue their quest to build for the future.