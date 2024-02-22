The Calgary Flames are dominating headlines across the NHL right now, and their management group is doing what they can to change that.

There was always the chance this was how things would turn out for the Flames, as they entered the season with some significant talent on expiring contracts, including Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin.

Both Lindholm and Zadorov have been shipped out, but Tanev and Hanifin remain. With the trade deadline of March 8 creeping up, it seems as though new stories and updates are being provided on what the future holds for the two defencemen, and you can’t help but think it’s not only weighing on them, but also their Flames teammates.

Another player surrounded in trade rumours is Jacob Markstrom, who is under contract through the 2025-26 season. While things have cooled down on his front, his name was all over the headlines last week. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Flames management wants to quiet things down from a media perspective.

“Calgary and the respective agents are trying to ease the noise by restricting information,” Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “Good for them, bad for us.”

What this means is that fans may no longer be in the know as to what Conroy has up his sleeve over the next few weeks. A trade could come at any time, and there is a chance that nobody knows it’s happening until it gets announced by the team themselves.

This is a good call from the Flames, as players were seemingly asked about trade rumours each and every day. For the most part, they’ve done a good job at keeping their focus, as they sit just three points shy of a wild-card position. Perhaps with less noise surrounding them, they will be able to put together a few consecutive victories and put themselves into a playoff spot.